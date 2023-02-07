 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,616.14 crore, up 57.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:Net Sales at Rs 1,616.14 crore in December 2022 up 57.71% from Rs. 1,024.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.56 crore in December 2022 up 74.46% from Rs. 129.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 489.00 crore in December 2022 up 98.97% from Rs. 245.77 crore in December 2021.
JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 13.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.67 in December 2021. JK Paper shares closed at 409.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 71.49% over the last 12 months.
JK Paper
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,616.141,649.951,024.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,616.141,649.951,024.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials611.01589.87328.66
Purchase of Traded Goods291.06262.80179.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.30-4.398.16
Power & Fuel136.74----
Employees Cost99.33102.2487.49
Depreciation59.7659.9738.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.73241.73192.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax399.81397.73190.13
Other Income29.4327.3317.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax429.24425.06207.22
Interest85.9827.7719.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax343.26397.29188.17
Exceptional Items---22.56--
P/L Before Tax343.26374.73188.17
Tax116.70123.0258.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities226.56251.71129.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period226.56251.71129.86
Equity Share Capital169.40169.40169.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.3714.867.67
Diluted EPS13.3714.867.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.3714.867.67
Diluted EPS13.3714.867.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 7, 2023 11:22 am