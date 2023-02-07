JK Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,616.14 crore, up 57.71% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:Net Sales at Rs 1,616.14 crore in December 2022 up 57.71% from Rs. 1,024.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.56 crore in December 2022 up 74.46% from Rs. 129.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 489.00 crore in December 2022 up 98.97% from Rs. 245.77 crore in December 2021.
JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 13.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.67 in December 2021.
|JK Paper shares closed at 409.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 71.49% over the last 12 months.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,616.14
|1,649.95
|1,024.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,616.14
|1,649.95
|1,024.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|611.01
|589.87
|328.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|291.06
|262.80
|179.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.30
|-4.39
|8.16
|Power & Fuel
|136.74
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.33
|102.24
|87.49
|Depreciation
|59.76
|59.97
|38.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.73
|241.73
|192.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|399.81
|397.73
|190.13
|Other Income
|29.43
|27.33
|17.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|429.24
|425.06
|207.22
|Interest
|85.98
|27.77
|19.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|343.26
|397.29
|188.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-22.56
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|343.26
|374.73
|188.17
|Tax
|116.70
|123.02
|58.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|226.56
|251.71
|129.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|226.56
|251.71
|129.86
|Equity Share Capital
|169.40
|169.40
|169.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.37
|14.86
|7.67
|Diluted EPS
|13.37
|14.86
|7.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.37
|14.86
|7.67
|Diluted EPS
|13.37
|14.86
|7.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited