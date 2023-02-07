JK Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,616.14 crore, up 57.71% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,616.14 1,649.95 1,024.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,616.14 1,649.95 1,024.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 611.01 589.87 328.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 291.06 262.80 179.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.30 -4.39 8.16 Power & Fuel 136.74 -- -- Employees Cost 99.33 102.24 87.49 Depreciation 59.76 59.97 38.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 61.73 241.73 192.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 399.81 397.73 190.13 Other Income 29.43 27.33 17.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 429.24 425.06 207.22 Interest 85.98 27.77 19.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 343.26 397.29 188.17 Exceptional Items -- -22.56 -- P/L Before Tax 343.26 374.73 188.17 Tax 116.70 123.02 58.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 226.56 251.71 129.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 226.56 251.71 129.86 Equity Share Capital 169.40 169.40 169.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.37 14.86 7.67 Diluted EPS 13.37 14.86 7.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.37 14.86 7.67 Diluted EPS 13.37 14.86 7.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited