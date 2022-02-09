JK Paper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,024.73 crore, up 38.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,024.73 crore in December 2021 up 38.05% from Rs. 742.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.86 crore in December 2021 up 29.21% from Rs. 100.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.77 crore in December 2021 up 21.31% from Rs. 202.60 crore in December 2020.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.79 in December 2020.

JK Paper shares closed at 235.00 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and 75.96% over the last 12 months.