JK Paper Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 742.30 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 742.30 crore in December 2020 down 9.62% from Rs. 821.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.50 crore in December 2020 down 24.02% from Rs. 132.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.60 crore in December 2020 down 21.15% from Rs. 256.95 crore in December 2019.

JK Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.42 in December 2019.

JK Paper shares closed at 126.00 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.30% returns over the last 6 months and -7.49% over the last 12 months.