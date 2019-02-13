JK Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 869.49 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 869.49 crore in December 2018 up 9.95% from Rs. 790.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.26 crore in December 2018 up 72.27% from Rs. 69.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 262.06 crore in December 2018 up 63.97% from Rs. 159.82 crore in December 2017.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2017.

JK Paper shares closed at 133.90 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.50% returns over the last 6 months and -6.20% over the last 12 months.