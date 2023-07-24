JK Paper Q1 Results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 313 crore

JK Paper's stock settled at Rs 313 apiece on the BSE, down 4% from previous day

JK Paper Limited on July 24 reported a net profit of Rs 313 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year, up 18 percent from Rs 264 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Sequentially, the net profit was up by 10 percent from Rs 284 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 16 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1664 crore from Rs 1,430 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, it was down by 3.2 percent from Rs 1,719 crore in the March quarter of FY23.

The stock settled at Rs 313 apiece on the BSE, down four percent from previous day's close.

JK Paper is a prominent paper manufacturer specialising in the production of products such as copier paper, packaging boards and specialty papers.

The company operates multiple units across India, serving industries like packaging, printing, publishing, and stationery. It has a 30 percent market share in the branded copier segment with an installed production capacity of 7,61,000 tonne per annum.

