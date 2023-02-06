 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Paper profit jumps to Rs 334 crore in December quarter

PTI
Feb 06, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 151.05 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing.

JK Paper on Monday reported a more than two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 333.54 crore in the December quarter, mainly helped by higher sales volume.

Its revenue from operations went up 60.51 percent to Rs 1,643.06 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal. It stood at Rs 1,023.62 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

JK Paper's total expenses were at Rs 1,241.13 crore, up 46.63 percent in the December quarter.