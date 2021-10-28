JK Paper Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 944.37 crore, up 47.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 944.37 crore in September 2021 up 47.92% from Rs. 638.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.39 crore in September 2021 up 241.18% from Rs. 34.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.04 crore in September 2021 up 85.96% from Rs. 137.15 crore in September 2020.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 6.99 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2020.

JK Paper shares closed at 235.80 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.72% returns over the last 6 months and 159.55% over the last 12 months.