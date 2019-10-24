JK Paper Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 790.62 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 790.62 crore in September 2019 up 0.7% from Rs. 785.15 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.66 crore in September 2019 up 16.64% from Rs. 106.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.32 crore in September 2019 up 18.95% from Rs. 212.12 crore in September 2018.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.91 in September 2018.

JK Paper shares closed at 124.95 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.21% returns over the last 6 months and -20.62% over the last 12 months.