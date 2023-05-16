JK Paper Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,719.42 crore, up 28.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,719.42 crore in March 2023 up 28.33% from Rs. 1,339.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 280.26 crore in March 2023 up 64.86% from Rs. 170.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 524.74 crore in March 2023 up 46.59% from Rs. 357.97 crore in March 2022.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 16.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.03 in March 2022.

JK Paper shares closed at 380.60 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 12.65% over the last 12 months.