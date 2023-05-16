English
    JK Paper Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,719.42 crore, up 28.33% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,719.42 crore in March 2023 up 28.33% from Rs. 1,339.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 280.26 crore in March 2023 up 64.86% from Rs. 170.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 524.74 crore in March 2023 up 46.59% from Rs. 357.97 crore in March 2022.

    JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 16.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.03 in March 2022.

    JK Paper shares closed at 380.60 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 12.65% over the last 12 months.

    JK Paper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,719.421,643.061,339.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,719.421,643.061,339.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials831.32724.69532.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.4927.9629.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.20-40.3470.75
    Power & Fuel157.58170.88--
    Employees Cost138.18117.37101.41
    Depreciation80.6069.5060.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.3477.01269.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax403.11495.99275.85
    Other Income41.0349.0021.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax444.14544.99297.84
    Interest63.1194.0632.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax381.03450.93265.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax381.03450.93265.79
    Tax97.51117.3995.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities283.52333.54170.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period283.52333.54170.17
    Minority Interest-3.26-4.22-0.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates280.26329.32170.00
    Equity Share Capital169.40169.40169.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5419.4410.03
    Diluted EPS16.5419.4410.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5419.4410.03
    Diluted EPS16.5419.4410.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 10:48 pm