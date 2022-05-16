 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Paper Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,339.82 crore, up 49.17% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,339.82 crore in March 2022 up 49.17% from Rs. 898.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.00 crore in March 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 135.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.97 crore in March 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 265.36 crore in March 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 10.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.89 in March 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 305.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.56% returns over the last 6 months and 111.90% over the last 12 months.

JK Paper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,339.82 1,023.62 898.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,339.82 1,023.62 898.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 532.30 406.85 356.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.80 25.16 6.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 70.75 10.64 54.10
Power & Fuel -- -- 103.49
Employees Cost 101.41 102.62 84.26
Depreciation 60.13 44.69 43.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 269.58 227.03 64.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 275.85 206.63 184.79
Other Income 21.99 32.79 36.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.84 239.42 221.72
Interest 32.05 29.43 28.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 265.79 209.99 193.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 265.79 209.99 193.60
Tax 95.62 58.94 57.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 170.17 151.05 136.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 170.17 151.05 136.07
Minority Interest -0.17 -0.84 -0.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 170.00 150.21 135.79
Equity Share Capital 169.40 169.40 169.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.03 8.87 7.89
Diluted EPS 10.03 8.87 7.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.03 8.87 7.89
Diluted EPS 10.03 8.87 7.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
