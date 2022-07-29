 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JK Paper Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,430.23 crore, up 116.46% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,430.23 crore in June 2022 up 116.46% from Rs. 660.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.98 crore in June 2022 up 151.9% from Rs. 104.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.09 crore in June 2022 up 104.04% from Rs. 224.51 crore in June 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 15.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.14 in June 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 340.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.88% returns over the last 6 months and 29.44% over the last 12 months.

JK Paper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,430.23 1,339.82 660.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,430.23 1,339.82 660.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 584.34 532.30 326.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.53 29.80 6.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.35 70.75 -114.96
Power & Fuel -- -- 94.23
Employees Cost 110.57 101.41 86.31
Depreciation 65.14 60.13 43.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 278.31 269.58 71.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 357.99 275.85 147.08
Other Income 34.96 21.99 34.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 392.95 297.84 181.29
Interest 29.15 32.05 32.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 363.80 265.79 148.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 363.80 265.79 148.31
Tax 99.57 95.62 44.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 264.23 170.17 104.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 264.23 170.17 104.22
Minority Interest -2.25 -0.17 -0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 261.98 170.00 104.00
Equity Share Capital 169.40 169.40 169.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.46 10.03 6.14
Diluted EPS 15.46 10.03 6.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.46 10.03 6.14
Diluted EPS 15.46 10.03 6.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JK Paper #paper #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.