JK Paper Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,430.23 crore, up 116.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,430.23 crore in June 2022 up 116.46% from Rs. 660.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.98 crore in June 2022 up 151.9% from Rs. 104.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.09 crore in June 2022 up 104.04% from Rs. 224.51 crore in June 2021.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 15.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.14 in June 2021.

JK Paper shares closed at 340.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.88% returns over the last 6 months and 29.44% over the last 12 months.