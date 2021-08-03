JK Paper Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 660.75 crore, up 40.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 660.75 crore in June 2021 up 40.81% from Rs. 469.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.00 crore in June 2021 up 2854.55% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.51 crore in June 2021 up 150.04% from Rs. 89.79 crore in June 2020.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

JK Paper shares closed at 260.90 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.73% returns over the last 6 months and 178.00% over the last 12 months.