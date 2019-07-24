JK Paper Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 713.06 crore, down 10.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 713.06 crore in June 2019 down 10.31% from Rs. 795.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.11 crore in June 2019 up 33.53% from Rs. 95.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.35 crore in June 2019 up 24.06% from Rs. 206.64 crore in June 2018.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.37 in June 2018.

JK Paper shares closed at 114.00 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.45% returns over the last 6 months and 7.95% over the last 12 months.