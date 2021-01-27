JK Paper Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 744.88 crore, down 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 744.88 crore in December 2020 down 9.23% from Rs. 820.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.94 crore in December 2020 down 49.99% from Rs. 131.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.76 crore in December 2020 down 30.28% from Rs. 259.25 crore in December 2019.

JK Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.40 in December 2019.

JK Paper shares closed at 126.00 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.30% returns over the last 6 months and -7.49% over the last 12 months.