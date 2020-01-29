JK Paper Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 820.65 crore, down 5.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 820.65 crore in December 2019 down 5.61% from Rs. 869.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.86 crore in December 2019 up 18.29% from Rs. 111.47 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.25 crore in December 2019 down 0.2% from Rs. 259.77 crore in December 2018.

JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 7.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

JK Paper shares closed at 130.75 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)