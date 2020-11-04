172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jk-lakshmi-cement-q2-net-profit-up-86-9-to-rs-93-crore-6067661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 net profit up 86.9% to Rs 93 crore

Revenue from operations rose 11.79 percent to Rs 1,131.74 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,012.36 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on November 4 reported a 86.90 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 92.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by cost reduction.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 11.79 percent to Rs 1,131.74 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,012.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

"The company's concerted efforts to improve efficiencies, better product mix and reduction in logistic costs enabled the company to push its profitability up. Softening in pet coke prices helped the company to improve the margins," JK Lakshmi Cement said in a post earnings statement.

related news

Total expenses declined 7.88 percent to Rs 1,015.65 crore as against Rs 941.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works is expanding its cement capacity by 2.5 million tonnes, which is likely to be commissioned in October-December 2023, JK Lakshmi Cement Vice Chairman and Managing Director JK Vinita Singhania said. "On completion of this expansion, the consolidated capacity of JK Lakshmi Cement and Udaipur Cement Works will enhance to 16.4 million tonnes," she added.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday closed 3.02 percent higher at Rs 290.20 on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 09:43 pm

tags #Business #JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.