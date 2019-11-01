JK Lakshmi Cement posts Q2 profit of Rs 49.72 cr

JK Lakshmi Cement on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,012.36 crore as against Rs 958.6 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

The company's efforts to reduce the logistics cost, optimising product mix and improved efficiency parameters enabled it to boost its profitability, J K Lakshmi Cement said, adding that softening of fuel prices also helped.

"The company's grinding unit of 0.80 million tonnes at Cuttack has been commissioned in the current quarter and with this the company's cement capacity stands at 11.7 million tonnes on a standalone basis,” JK Lakhsmi Cement Whole-time Director Shailendra Chouksey said.