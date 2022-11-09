 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.65 crore, up 16.49% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,302.65 crore in September 2022 up 16.49% from Rs. 1,118.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.95 crore in September 2022 down 22.98% from Rs. 76.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.02 crore in September 2022 down 10.54% from Rs. 178.88 crore in September 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.50 in September 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 665.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.23% returns over the last 6 months and 1.88% over the last 12 months.

JK Lakshmi Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,302.65 1,551.00 1,118.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,302.65 1,551.00 1,118.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 217.46 227.02 177.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 169.82 154.29 108.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.18 1.25 -7.30
Power & Fuel 333.20 365.95 --
Employees Cost 83.30 92.17 84.51
Depreciation 48.07 47.33 47.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 394.44 493.35 592.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.54 169.64 115.53
Other Income 21.41 7.42 16.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.95 177.06 131.84
Interest 22.60 24.69 23.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.35 152.37 108.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.35 152.37 108.10
Tax 30.40 51.46 31.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.95 100.91 76.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.95 100.91 76.54
Equity Share Capital 58.95 58.85 58.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.01 8.58 6.50
Diluted EPS 5.01 8.58 6.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.01 8.58 6.50
Diluted EPS 5.01 8.58 6.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #JK Lakshmi Cem #JK Lakshmi Cement #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.