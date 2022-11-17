JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.65 crore, up 16.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,302.65 crore in September 2022 up 16.49% from Rs. 1,118.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.95 crore in September 2022 down 22.98% from Rs. 76.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.02 crore in September 2022 down 10.54% from Rs. 178.88 crore in September 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.50 in September 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 663.45 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.52% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.