JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.77 crore, up 11.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,044.77 crore in September 2020 up 11.68% from Rs. 935.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.58 crore in September 2020 up 75.52% from Rs. 45.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.05 crore in September 2020 up 32.43% from Rs. 154.84 crore in September 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.90 in September 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 292.20 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.23% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.