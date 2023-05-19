JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,728.87 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,728.87 crore in March 2023 up 15.44% from Rs. 1,497.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.32 crore in March 2023 down 43.33% from Rs. 171.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.89 crore in March 2023 down 29.6% from Rs. 293.87 crore in March 2022.

    JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.59 in March 2022.

    JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 800.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and 89.98% over the last 12 months.

    JK Lakshmi Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,728.871,488.531,497.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,728.871,488.531,497.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials235.07246.14209.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods205.31159.83149.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks73.36-73.6340.38
    Power & Fuel----305.35
    Employees Cost85.9687.7072.13
    Depreciation50.1248.0250.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses940.07908.90444.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.98111.57225.54
    Other Income17.7915.6117.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.77127.18243.18
    Interest19.5024.7121.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax137.27102.47221.32
    Exceptional Items-----23.39
    P/L Before Tax137.27102.47197.93
    Tax39.9528.8826.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.3273.59171.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.3273.59171.73
    Equity Share Capital58.8558.8558.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.276.2514.59
    Diluted EPS8.276.2514.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.276.2514.59
    Diluted EPS8.276.2514.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #JK Lakshmi Cem #JK Lakshmi Cement #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:45 pm