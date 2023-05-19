JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,728.87 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,728.87 crore in March 2023 up 15.44% from Rs. 1,497.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.32 crore in March 2023 down 43.33% from Rs. 171.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.89 crore in March 2023 down 29.6% from Rs. 293.87 crore in March 2022.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.59 in March 2022.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 800.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and 89.98% over the last 12 months.