JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,497.64 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,497.64 crore in March 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 1,321.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.73 crore in March 2022 up 25.8% from Rs. 136.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.87 crore in March 2022 down 0.45% from Rs. 295.20 crore in March 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 14.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.60 in March 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 393.05 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.18% returns over the last 6 months and -7.91% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,497.64 1,193.41 1,321.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,497.64 1,193.41 1,321.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 209.93 198.40 217.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 149.12 120.56 102.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 40.38 -48.39 -2.10
Power & Fuel 305.35 -- 227.10
Employees Cost 72.13 86.76 79.22
Depreciation 50.69 46.79 47.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 444.50 689.67 429.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.54 99.62 220.07
Other Income 17.64 16.43 27.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.18 116.05 247.39
Interest 21.86 25.06 29.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 221.32 90.99 217.45
Exceptional Items -23.39 -- -30.92
P/L Before Tax 197.93 90.99 186.53
Tax 26.20 31.75 50.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 171.73 59.24 136.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 171.73 59.24 136.51
Equity Share Capital 58.85 58.85 58.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.59 5.03 11.60
Diluted EPS 14.59 5.03 11.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.59 5.03 11.60
Diluted EPS 14.59 5.03 11.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 19, 2022 12:00 pm
