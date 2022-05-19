JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,497.64 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,497.64 crore in March 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 1,321.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.73 crore in March 2022 up 25.8% from Rs. 136.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.87 crore in March 2022 down 0.45% from Rs. 295.20 crore in March 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 14.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.60 in March 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 393.05 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.18% returns over the last 6 months and -7.91% over the last 12 months.