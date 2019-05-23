JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,172.46 crore, up 30.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,172.46 crore in March 2019 up 30.72% from Rs. 896.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.25 crore in March 2019 up 27.81% from Rs. 33.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.84 crore in March 2019 up 15.83% from Rs. 127.64 crore in March 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 370.45 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and -3.94% over the last 12 months.