JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,633.31 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,633.31 1,728.87 1,551.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,633.31 1,728.87 1,551.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 240.86 235.07 227.02 Purchase of Traded Goods 209.45 205.31 154.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.74 73.36 1.25 Power & Fuel -- -- 365.95 Employees Cost 97.56 85.96 92.17 Depreciation 47.02 50.12 47.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 883.12 940.07 493.35 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.56 138.98 169.64 Other Income 13.87 17.79 7.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.43 156.77 177.06 Interest 22.92 19.50 24.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.51 137.27 152.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 111.51 137.27 152.37 Tax 36.63 39.95 51.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.88 97.32 100.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.88 97.32 100.91 Equity Share Capital 58.85 58.85 58.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.36 8.27 8.58 Diluted EPS 6.36 8.27 8.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.36 8.27 8.58 Diluted EPS 6.36 8.27 8.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited