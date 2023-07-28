English
    JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,633.31 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 1,633.31 crore in June 2023 up 5.31% from Rs. 1,551.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.88 crore in June 2023 down 25.8% from Rs. 100.91 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.45 crore in June 2023 down 19.14% from Rs. 224.39 crore in June 2022.
    JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.58 in June 2022.JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 668.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 53.13% over the last 12 months.
    JK Lakshmi Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,633.311,728.871,551.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,633.311,728.871,551.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials240.86235.07227.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods209.45205.31154.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.7473.361.25
    Power & Fuel----365.95
    Employees Cost97.5685.9692.17
    Depreciation47.0250.1247.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses883.12940.07493.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.56138.98169.64
    Other Income13.8717.797.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.43156.77177.06
    Interest22.9219.5024.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.51137.27152.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax111.51137.27152.37
    Tax36.6339.9551.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.8897.32100.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.8897.32100.91
    Equity Share Capital58.8558.8558.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.368.278.58
    Diluted EPS6.368.278.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.368.278.58
    Diluted EPS6.368.278.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

