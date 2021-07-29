JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,231.51 crore, up 49.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,231.51 crore in June 2021 up 49.25% from Rs. 825.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.71 crore in June 2021 up 167.24% from Rs. 44.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.93 crore in June 2021 up 53.74% from Rs. 151.51 crore in June 2020.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2020.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 725.25 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 127.89% returns over the last 6 months and 142.48% over the last 12 months.