JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,041.88 crore, up 12.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,041.88 crore in June 2019 up 12.83% from Rs. 923.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.40 crore in June 2019 up 186.55% from Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.70 crore in June 2019 up 67.54% from Rs. 104.87 crore in June 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 338.85 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 5.46% over the last 12 months.