JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,488.53 crore, up 24.73% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,488.53 1,302.65 1,193.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,488.53 1,302.65 1,193.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 246.14 217.46 198.40 Purchase of Traded Goods 159.83 169.82 120.56 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -73.63 -34.18 -48.39 Power & Fuel -- 333.20 -- Employees Cost 87.70 83.30 86.76 Depreciation 48.02 48.07 46.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 908.90 394.44 689.67 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.57 90.54 99.62 Other Income 15.61 21.41 16.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.18 111.95 116.05 Interest 24.71 22.60 25.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.47 89.35 90.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 102.47 89.35 90.99 Tax 28.88 30.40 31.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.59 58.95 59.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.59 58.95 59.24 Equity Share Capital 58.85 58.85 58.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.25 5.01 5.03 Diluted EPS 6.25 5.01 5.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.25 5.01 5.03 Diluted EPS 6.25 5.01 5.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited