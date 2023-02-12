JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,488.53 crore, up 24.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 1,488.53 crore in December 2022 up 24.73% from Rs. 1,193.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2022 up 24.22% from Rs. 59.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.20 crore in December 2022 up 7.59% from Rs. 162.84 crore in December 2021.
JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in December 2021.
|JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 756.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.36% returns over the last 6 months and 42.00% over the last 12 months.
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,488.53
|1,302.65
|1,193.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,488.53
|1,302.65
|1,193.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|246.14
|217.46
|198.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|159.83
|169.82
|120.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-73.63
|-34.18
|-48.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|333.20
|--
|Employees Cost
|87.70
|83.30
|86.76
|Depreciation
|48.02
|48.07
|46.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|908.90
|394.44
|689.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|111.57
|90.54
|99.62
|Other Income
|15.61
|21.41
|16.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|127.18
|111.95
|116.05
|Interest
|24.71
|22.60
|25.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|102.47
|89.35
|90.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|102.47
|89.35
|90.99
|Tax
|28.88
|30.40
|31.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|73.59
|58.95
|59.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|73.59
|58.95
|59.24
|Equity Share Capital
|58.85
|58.85
|58.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.25
|5.01
|5.03
|Diluted EPS
|6.25
|5.01
|5.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.25
|5.01
|5.03
|Diluted EPS
|6.25
|5.01
|5.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited