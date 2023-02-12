English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,488.53 crore, up 24.73% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 1,488.53 crore in December 2022 up 24.73% from Rs. 1,193.41 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.59 crore in December 2022 up 24.22% from Rs. 59.24 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.20 crore in December 2022 up 7.59% from Rs. 162.84 crore in December 2021.
    JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.03 in December 2021.JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 756.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.36% returns over the last 6 months and 42.00% over the last 12 months.
    JK Lakshmi Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,488.531,302.651,193.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,488.531,302.651,193.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials246.14217.46198.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods159.83169.82120.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-73.63-34.18-48.39
    Power & Fuel--333.20--
    Employees Cost87.7083.3086.76
    Depreciation48.0248.0746.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses908.90394.44689.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.5790.5499.62
    Other Income15.6121.4116.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.18111.95116.05
    Interest24.7122.6025.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.4789.3590.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax102.4789.3590.99
    Tax28.8830.4031.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.5958.9559.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.5958.9559.24
    Equity Share Capital58.8558.8558.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.255.015.03
    Diluted EPS6.255.015.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.255.015.03
    Diluted EPS6.255.015.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited