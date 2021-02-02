JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.80 crore, up 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,192.80 crore in December 2020 up 18.69% from Rs. 1,004.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.31 crore in December 2020 up 108.07% from Rs. 49.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.48 crore in December 2020 up 27.55% from Rs. 166.59 crore in December 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 8.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.18 in December 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 335.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -1.08% over the last 12 months.