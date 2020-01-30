JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,004.95 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,004.95 crore in December 2019 up 7.48% from Rs. 935.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.17 crore in December 2019 up 233.36% from Rs. 14.75 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.59 crore in December 2019 up 48.79% from Rs. 111.96 crore in December 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 370.30 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.