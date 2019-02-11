JK Lakshmi Cem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 935.00 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 935.00 crore in December 2018 up 11.65% from Rs. 837.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.75 crore in December 2018 up 71.71% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.96 crore in December 2018 up 2.76% from Rs. 108.95 crore in December 2017.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2017.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 301.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.24% returns over the last 6 months and -28.13% over the last 12 months.