JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,373.55 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,373.55 crore in September 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 1,208.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.04 crore in September 2022 down 27.63% from Rs. 84.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.53 crore in September 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 211.69 crore in September 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.17 in September 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 626.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.70% returns over the last 6 months and -4.04% over the last 12 months.

JK Lakshmi Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,373.55 1,654.14 1,208.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,373.55 1,654.14 1,208.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 206.32 236.28 179.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 120.55 69.83 78.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.56 -0.08 -13.65
Power & Fuel 418.85 454.06 --
Employees Cost 93.26 101.93 93.55
Depreciation 56.80 55.95 55.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 425.20 535.27 676.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.13 200.90 138.85
Other Income 19.60 6.91 17.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.73 207.81 156.43
Interest 33.41 35.86 35.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.32 171.95 120.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.32 171.95 120.92
Tax 31.53 56.87 33.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.79 115.08 87.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.79 115.08 87.29
Minority Interest -0.75 -3.89 -2.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.04 111.18 84.34
Equity Share Capital 58.85 58.85 58.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.19 9.45 7.17
Diluted EPS 5.19 9.45 7.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.19 9.45 7.17
Diluted EPS 5.19 9.45 7.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm
