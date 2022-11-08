English
    JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,373.55 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,373.55 crore in September 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 1,208.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.04 crore in September 2022 down 27.63% from Rs. 84.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.53 crore in September 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 211.69 crore in September 2021.

    JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.17 in September 2021.

    JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 626.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.70% returns over the last 6 months and -4.04% over the last 12 months.

    JK Lakshmi Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,373.551,654.141,208.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,373.551,654.141,208.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials206.32236.28179.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods120.5569.8378.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-54.56-0.08-13.65
    Power & Fuel418.85454.06--
    Employees Cost93.26101.9393.55
    Depreciation56.8055.9555.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses425.20535.27676.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.13200.90138.85
    Other Income19.606.9117.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.73207.81156.43
    Interest33.4135.8635.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.32171.95120.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.32171.95120.92
    Tax31.5356.8733.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.79115.0887.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.79115.0887.29
    Minority Interest-0.75-3.89-2.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.04111.1884.34
    Equity Share Capital58.8558.8558.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.199.457.17
    Diluted EPS5.199.457.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.199.457.17
    Diluted EPS5.199.457.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

