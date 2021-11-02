JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.80 crore, up 6.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.80 crore in September 2021 up 6.81% from Rs. 1,131.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.34 crore in September 2021 down 5.82% from Rs. 89.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.69 crore in September 2021 down 12.71% from Rs. 242.50 crore in September 2020.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.17 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.61 in September 2020.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 614.70 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.80% returns over the last 6 months and 118.02% over the last 12 months.