Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.74 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.74 crore in September 2020 up 11.79% from Rs. 1,012.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.55 crore in September 2020 up 83.99% from Rs. 48.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.50 crore in September 2020 up 31.91% from Rs. 183.84 crore in September 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.14 in September 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 292.20 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.23% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.

JK Lakshmi Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,131.74911.541,012.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,131.74911.541,012.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials162.88101.26190.35
Purchase of Traded Goods63.4937.9244.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.3877.18-25.46
Power & Fuel----241.60
Employees Cost88.6389.4582.35
Depreciation57.1856.1451.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses591.72433.10301.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.46116.49126.51
Other Income17.867.005.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.32123.49132.26
Interest51.3751.5055.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.9571.9976.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax133.9571.9976.66
Tax41.0021.3626.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.9550.6349.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.9550.6349.73
Minority Interest-3.38-1.71-1.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02---0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates89.5548.9248.67
Equity Share Capital58.8558.8558.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.614.164.14
Diluted EPS7.614.164.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.614.164.14
Diluted EPS7.614.164.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #JK Lakshmi Cem #JK Lakshmi Cement #Results

Sections
