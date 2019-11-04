JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.36 crore, up 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,012.36 crore in September 2019 up 5.61% from Rs. 958.60 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.67 crore in September 2019 up 1113.96% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.84 crore in September 2019 up 64.27% from Rs. 111.91 crore in September 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.14 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 289.95 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and 8.60% over the last 12 months.