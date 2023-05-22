JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,862.07 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,862.07 crore in March 2023 up 16.39% from Rs. 1,599.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.03 crore in March 2023 down 40.11% from Rs. 183.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.35 crore in March 2023 down 26.77% from Rs. 340.51 crore in March 2022.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.81 in March 2022.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 781.35 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.34% returns over the last 6 months and 85.35% over the last 12 months.