 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,599.83 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,599.83 crore in March 2022 up 12.32% from Rs. 1,424.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.73 crore in March 2022 up 20.16% from Rs. 152.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.51 crore in March 2022 up 0.01% from Rs. 340.47 crore in March 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 15.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.99 in March 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 393.05 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.18% returns over the last 6 months and -7.91% over the last 12 months.

JK Lakshmi Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,599.83 1,285.68 1,424.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,599.83 1,285.68 1,424.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 226.67 206.91 212.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 70.66 77.06 81.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.81 -43.42 -2.65
Power & Fuel 368.01 -- 269.70
Employees Cost 81.02 95.55 87.86
Depreciation 59.33 55.08 55.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 485.98 775.95 461.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 265.35 118.55 257.57
Other Income 15.83 18.13 27.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 281.18 136.68 284.97
Interest 33.21 36.68 40.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 247.97 100.00 244.71
Exceptional Items -26.99 -- -37.85
P/L Before Tax 220.98 100.00 206.86
Tax 32.60 34.23 47.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 188.38 65.77 159.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 188.38 65.77 159.12
Minority Interest -4.63 -1.64 -6.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -0.01 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 183.73 64.12 152.91
Equity Share Capital 58.85 58.85 58.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.81 5.45 12.99
Diluted EPS 15.81 5.45 12.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.81 5.45 12.99
Diluted EPS 15.81 5.45 12.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #JK Lakshmi Cem #JK Lakshmi Cement #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.