JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.47 crore, down 11.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,137.47 crore in March 2020 down 11.09% from Rs. 1,279.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.15 crore in March 2020 up 142.54% from Rs. 40.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.22 crore in March 2020 up 50.23% from Rs. 168.55 crore in March 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 8.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2019.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 199.50 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -45.33% over the last 12 months.