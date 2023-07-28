JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,730.25 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,730.25 1,862.07 1,654.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,730.25 1,862.07 1,654.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 248.14 251.46 236.28 Purchase of Traded Goods 143.99 124.97 69.83 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.39 91.10 -0.08 Power & Fuel -- -- 454.06 Employees Cost 108.43 96.17 101.93 Depreciation 55.72 58.81 55.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,005.07 1,065.71 535.27 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.51 173.85 200.90 Other Income 11.13 16.69 6.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.64 190.54 207.81 Interest 33.10 28.73 35.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 118.54 161.81 171.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 118.54 161.81 171.95 Tax 38.75 46.98 56.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.79 114.83 115.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.79 114.83 115.08 Minority Interest -1.32 -4.80 -3.89 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.47 110.03 111.18 Equity Share Capital 58.85 58.85 58.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.67 9.35 9.45 Diluted EPS 6.67 9.35 9.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.67 9.35 9.45 Diluted EPS 6.67 9.35 9.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited