JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.14 crore, up 24.79% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,654.14 crore in June 2022 up 24.79% from Rs. 1,325.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.18 crore in June 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 131.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.76 crore in June 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 275.07 crore in June 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.16 in June 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 448.70 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -38.28% over the last 12 months.

JK Lakshmi Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,654.14 1,599.83 1,325.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,654.14 1,599.83 1,325.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.28 226.67 210.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.83 70.66 63.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 42.81 -30.37
Power & Fuel 454.06 368.01 --
Employees Cost 101.93 81.02 92.70
Depreciation 55.95 59.33 53.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 535.27 485.98 730.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.90 265.35 204.49
Other Income 6.91 15.83 16.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.81 281.18 221.27
Interest 35.86 33.21 36.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 171.95 247.97 184.48
Exceptional Items -- -26.99 --
P/L Before Tax 171.95 220.98 184.48
Tax 56.87 32.60 48.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.08 188.38 136.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.08 188.38 136.18
Minority Interest -3.89 -4.63 -4.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.02 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 111.18 183.73 131.37
Equity Share Capital 58.85 58.85 58.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.45 15.81 11.16
Diluted EPS 9.45 15.81 11.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.45 15.81 11.16
Diluted EPS 9.45 15.81 11.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
