    JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.14 crore, up 24.79% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,654.14 crore in June 2022 up 24.79% from Rs. 1,325.58 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.18 crore in June 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 131.37 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.76 crore in June 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 275.07 crore in June 2021.

    JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.16 in June 2021.

    JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 448.70 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -38.28% over the last 12 months.

    JK Lakshmi Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,654.141,599.831,325.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,654.141,599.831,325.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.28226.67210.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.8370.6663.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.0842.81-30.37
    Power & Fuel454.06368.01--
    Employees Cost101.9381.0292.70
    Depreciation55.9559.3353.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses535.27485.98730.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.90265.35204.49
    Other Income6.9115.8316.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.81281.18221.27
    Interest35.8633.2136.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax171.95247.97184.48
    Exceptional Items---26.99--
    P/L Before Tax171.95220.98184.48
    Tax56.8732.6048.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.08188.38136.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.08188.38136.18
    Minority Interest-3.89-4.63-4.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.02-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates111.18183.73131.37
    Equity Share Capital58.8558.8558.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4515.8111.16
    Diluted EPS9.4515.8111.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4515.8111.16
    Diluted EPS9.4515.8111.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #JK Lakshmi Cem #JK Lakshmi Cement #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
