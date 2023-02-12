 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,561.74 crore, up 21.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,561.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.47% from Rs. 1,285.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.38 crore in December 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 64.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.59 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 191.76 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,561.74 1,373.55 1,285.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,561.74 1,373.55 1,285.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 240.59 206.32 206.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 95.22 120.55 77.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -77.31 -54.56 -43.42
Power & Fuel -- 418.85 --
Employees Cost 96.36 93.26 95.55
Depreciation 56.77 56.80 55.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,021.61 425.20 775.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.50 107.13 118.55
Other Income 14.32 19.60 18.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.82 126.73 136.68
Interest 35.40 33.41 36.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.42 93.32 100.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.42 93.32 100.00
Tax 29.99 31.53 34.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.43 61.79 65.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.43 61.79 65.77
Minority Interest -1.04 -0.75 -1.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -- -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 76.38 61.04 64.12
Equity Share Capital 58.85 58.85 58.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 5.19 5.45
Diluted EPS 6.49 5.19 5.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 5.19 5.45
Diluted EPS 6.49 5.19 5.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited