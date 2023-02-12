JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,561.74 crore, up 21.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,561.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.47% from Rs. 1,285.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.38 crore in December 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 64.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.59 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 191.76 crore in December 2021.