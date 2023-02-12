English
    JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,561.74 crore, up 21.47% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,561.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.47% from Rs. 1,285.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.38 crore in December 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 64.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.59 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 191.76 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,561.741,373.551,285.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,561.741,373.551,285.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials240.59206.32206.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods95.22120.5577.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.31-54.56-43.42
    Power & Fuel--418.85--
    Employees Cost96.3693.2695.55
    Depreciation56.7756.8055.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,021.61425.20775.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.50107.13118.55
    Other Income14.3219.6018.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.82126.73136.68
    Interest35.4033.4136.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.4293.32100.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax107.4293.32100.00
    Tax29.9931.5334.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities77.4361.7965.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period77.4361.7965.77
    Minority Interest-1.04-0.75-1.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01---0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates76.3861.0464.12
    Equity Share Capital58.8558.8558.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.495.195.45
    Diluted EPS6.495.195.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.495.195.45
    Diluted EPS6.495.195.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited