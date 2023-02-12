JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,561.74 crore, up 21.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,561.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.47% from Rs. 1,285.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.38 crore in December 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 64.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.59 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 191.76 crore in December 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.45 in December 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 756.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.36% returns over the last 6 months and 42.00% over the last 12 months.