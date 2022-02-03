JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,285.68 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,285.68 crore in December 2021 up 2.05% from Rs. 1,259.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.12 crore in December 2021 down 43.75% from Rs. 114.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.76 crore in December 2021 down 22.87% from Rs. 248.62 crore in December 2020.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.69 in December 2020.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 569.90 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.02% returns over the last 6 months and 62.36% over the last 12 months.