JK Lakshmi Cem Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.92 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Lakshmi Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,077.92 crore in December 2019 up 3.8% from Rs. 1,038.46 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.41 crore in December 2019 up 452.74% from Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.13 crore in December 2019 up 59.44% from Rs. 120.50 crore in December 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.28 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2018.

JK Lakshmi Cem shares closed at 373.30 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)