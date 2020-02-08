App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Cement Q3 profit rises three-fold to Rs 124.3 cr, operating numbers strong

Consolidated revenue grew by 10.8 percent to Rs 1,471.8 crore compared to year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JK Cement on February 8 reported more than three-fold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.3 crore for the third quarter ending December 2019, partly driven by operating numbers and other income.

The company had earned a profit of Rs 39.1 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Consolidated revenue grew by 10.8 percent to Rs 1,471.8 crore compared to year-ago period.

Close

At operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 39.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 289.5 crore and margin 400bps YoY to 19.7 percent in Q3FY20.

related news

Other income during the quarter doubled to Rs 23.2 crore, against Rs 11.6 crore in Q3FY19.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #JK Cement

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.