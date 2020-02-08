JK Cement Q3 profit rises three-fold to Rs 124.3 cr, operating numbers strong

JK Cement on February 8 reported more than three-fold growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.3 crore for the third quarter ending December 2019, partly driven by operating numbers and other income.

The company had earned a profit of Rs 39.1 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Consolidated revenue grew by 10.8 percent to Rs 1,471.8 crore compared to year-ago period.

At operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 39.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 289.5 crore and margin 400bps YoY to 19.7 percent in Q3FY20.

Other income during the quarter doubled to Rs 23.2 crore, against Rs 11.6 crore in Q3FY19.